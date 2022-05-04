Cougars beat Packers in five innings

The Austin baseball team hit a rough patch early on as it lost to Mankato East by a score of 10-0 in five innings in Dick Seltz Field Tuesday.

The Cougars (5-3 overall) struck first with three runs in the top of the second inning and they put out seven hits in a six-run third inning to go up 9-0.

Austin (3-4 overall) mustered just one hit when Kody Blom legged out an infield single

“We had some mental mistakes on the base paths and not being in the right position in the field. It wasn’t our day,” Austin head coach Jacob Nelson said. “Their pitcher threw strikes, he mixed it up and he kept us off balanced.”

The Austin defense made a couple of tough plays on defense in the game as Bryce Fisher made a running catch near the center field fence in the first inning and Brayden Bishop laid out for a diving catch in right field to end East’s big third inning.

Austin will host Rochester John Marshall in a doubleheader at Seltz Field at 4 p.m. Friday.

“We’ll bounce back like we always do and take care of JM on Friday,” Nelson said.

East 0 3 6 0 0 – 10 11 3

Austin 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 1 3

Austin pitching: Peyton Ransom (L) 2 2/3 IP 8 H, 2 BB, 9 ER; Isiah Conway 1 1/3 IP, 3 H, 1 BB, 0 ER, 1 R

Austin hitting: Kody Blom, 1-for-3; Lathan Wilson, 0-for-1, BB; Nick Robertson, 0-for-2; Dakota Retterath, 0-for-2; Brayden Bishop, 0-for-2; Isaac Stromlund, 0-for-2; Jared Lillemon, 0-for-1; Isaiah Conway, 0-for-1; Bryce Fisher, 0-for-2; Blake Smith, 0-for-1; Peyton Ransom, 0-for-1