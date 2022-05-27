Convictions: May 15-22

— Jessie Darrell Downer, 32, Faribault, was sentenced to 19 months in prison for felony fifth degree drugs possession.

— Alberto Gonzalez Garcia, 34, Austin, was sentenced to 23 months in prison for felony escape from custody. He must also pay a $50 fine. He was also sentenced to 29 months in prison for felony violate no contact order within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions. He must also pay a $50 fine. The sentences are concurrent.

— Trendon James Johnson, 33, Austin, was sentenced to 24 months in prison for felony violate harassment restraining order. He was also sentenced to 30 months in prison for felony violate domestic abuse no contact order. He must pay a $50 fine. The sentences are concurrent.

— Anne Nicole Prantner, 39, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor DWI refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 157 days in jail. He was given credit for 23 days served.

— Samantha Rose Swenson, 26, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor DWI third degree driving while impaired; refuse to submit to chemical test. She must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Joseph Steven Weber, 34, Austin, was sentenced to one year of supervised probation for gross misdemeanor DWI operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Edwin Spencer Stevens, 35, Byron, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI any amount schedule I/II drugs. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.