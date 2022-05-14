Convictions: May 1-8

— Zachary John Downey, 41, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor DWI-refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Christopher Nathaniel Easley, 31, Austin, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony burglary third degree. He must follow several conditions and pay a $50 fine. Failure to do so could result in 21 months in prison. He was also sentenced to three years supervised probation (to run concurrently) for felony fifth degree-possess schedule 1,2,3,4-not small amount of marijuana. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 17 months in prison.

— Edwin Keen Emminger III, 63, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor theft/use/transfer movable property-no consent. He must remain law-abiding. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Selina Byranna Heilskov, 40, Rochester, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for obstructing the legal process. He must pay a $100 fine.

— Austin Douglas Kinder, 24, Rochester, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony third degree drugs-sale of narcotic. He must follow several conditions and pay a $50 fine. He was given credit for 150 days served.

— John Wesley Kraft, 50, Lawler, Iowa, was sentence to five years supervised probation for felony third degree drugs, prossess 10 grams or more of narcotic drug other than heroin. He must follow several conditions

— Brian Robert Krebesbach, 27, was sentenced to five years supervised probation on each of two counts of felony possess ammo/any firearm-conviction or adjudicated delinquent for crime of violence. He must follow several conditions. He was given credit for two days served. He was also sentenced to two years supervised probation (to run concurrent) on each of two counts of gross misdemeanor possess ammo/any firearm-user of controlled substance. He was also sentenced to two years probation for gross misdemeanor (to run concurrent) DWI refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure.

— James Collin Lewis, 29, Austin, was sentenced to 25 years probation for felony criminal sexual conduct-second degree-victim under 13. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 36 months in prison.

— Dakota James Maly, 23, Austin, was sentenced to on year unsupervised probation for gross misdemeanor financial transaction card fraud-use-no consent.

— Jose Manuel Morales Ochoa, 20, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine.

— Oo Reh, 27, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration. 08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions and a pay $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Jacob Michael Storlie, 32, St. Cloud, was sentenced to 21 months in prison for violate domestic abuse no contact order.

— Jorge Antonio Angeles Contreras, 28, Austin, was sentenced to two years probation for felony fourth degree assault-peace officer-demonstrable bodily harm. He must follow several conditions and pay a $50 fine. Failure to do so could result in 12 months and one day in prison.

— Ronald Paul Kirtz, 54, Austin, was sentenced to three years supervised probation for felony fleeing peace officer in motor vehicle. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 12 months and one day in prison.

— Kody Scott Larson, 28, was sentenced to one year of supervised probation for fifth degree drugs-possession.

— Stacey Marie Lunning, 42, Lyle, was sentenced to three years supervised probation for fourth degree assault-transfer bodily fluids or feces onto peace officer. He must follow several conditions and pay a $50 fine.

— Dempsey Willard Mchan III, 42, Brownsdale, was sentenced to felony first degree DWI-any amount schedule I/II drugs-felony. He must follow several conditions and pay a $50 fine.. Failure to do so could result in 36 months in prison.

— Olivia Katelyn Robertson, 28, Austin, was sentenced to gross misdemeanor third degree DWI-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. She must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure do do so could result in 177 days in jail. She was given credit for three days served.