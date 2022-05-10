Convictions: April 24 to May 1

— Ryan Matthew Berg, 29, Mankato, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for felony threats of violence. He must follow several conditions.

— Quindell Lashawn Jefferson, 23, Mason City, Iowa, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony simple robbery. He must follow several conditions and pay $420 in restitution. Failure to do so could result in 28 months in prison.

— Blake William Johnson, 27, Austin, was sentenced to three years supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs possession. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 12 months and one day in prison.

— Andres Maldonado Merino, 54, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor DWI refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 165 days in jail. He was given credit for 15 days in jail.

— Alexander Enemias Ortiz Gonzalez, 19, Austin was sentenced to one year of supervised probation for gross misdemeanor DWI operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Rondal Darin Reliford, 60, Albert Lea, was sentenced to four years supervised probation for felony third degree drugs sale. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 27 days in prison.

— Cole Anthony Rollie, 27, Spring Valley, was sentenced to two years probation for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI-alcohol concentration .08 or more. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 362 days in jail. He was given credit for three days served.

— Casey Lee Skillingstad, 60, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor fifth degree drugs possession.