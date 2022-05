The Mower County Senior Center and LIFE Mower County will be hosting a Community Resource and Vendor Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, June 10, at the Mower County Senior Center.

Admission is free and lunch is on-site for purchase.

To reserve a space, contact Teresa at 1-507-481-3332. Vendor spaces cost $10, $5 for a six-foot table.