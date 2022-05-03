Bruns drives in four as BP softball team downs Cobras
Published 8:23 pm Monday, May 2, 2022
The Blooming Prairie softball team beat Triton 12-2 in five innings in BP Monday.
Bobbie Bruns had a double, a triple and four RBIs for the Awesome Blossoms.
BP pitching: Haven Carlson (W) 5 IP, 5 H, 3 BB, 2 ER, 5 K
BP hitting: Macy Lembke, 3-for-4, RBI, 3 R; Rachel Winzenburg, 3-for-4, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Bobbie Bruns, 2-for-4, double, triple, 4 RBIs; Shawntee Snyder, 1-for-4, R; Lauren Schammel, 1-for-3, double, R, BB; Layla Lembke, 3-for-4, 2 RBIs, R; Aubrie Schneider, 2-for-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R