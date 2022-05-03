Bruns drives in four as BP softball team downs Cobras

Published 8:23 pm Monday, May 2, 2022

By Daily Herald

The Blooming Prairie softball team beat Triton 12-2 in five innings in BP Monday.

Bobbie Bruns had a double, a triple and four RBIs for the Awesome Blossoms.

BP pitching: Haven Carlson (W) 5 IP, 5 H, 3 BB, 2 ER, 5 K

BP hitting: Macy Lembke, 3-for-4, RBI, 3 R; Rachel Winzenburg, 3-for-4, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Bobbie Bruns, 2-for-4, double, triple, 4 RBIs; Shawntee Snyder, 1-for-4, R; Lauren Schammel, 1-for-3, double, R, BB; Layla Lembke, 3-for-4, 2 RBIs, R; Aubrie Schneider, 2-for-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R

More RSS General

Kirtz comes up in the clutch as Rebels beat Lions

Packer boys take second in Winona triangular

Rockets shut down Hayfield softball team

Austin girls golfers put up a good score, take third in Rochester

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections