Bradley Charles Anderson, 62

Bradley C Anderson 62, formerly of Austin, MN passed away peacefully at his home in Minnetonka, MN Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Brad was born on June 16, 1959 in Austin, MN to Charles and Joyce Anderson. He was a talented entrepreneur and self-made business man, dedicating the majority of his life to building a successful produce distribution company (Metro Produce) in Minneapolis, MN in which his eldest son continues to run. Brad enjoyed many cherished moments with his family and friends up at his cabin in Alexandria, MN as well as in Edina, MN where he raised his 3 children; Chad, Josh and Whitney. Brad touched the hearts of many and worked hard to help those in need. He will be remembered for his kind soul and incredible work ethic.

Brad is preceded in death by his father, Charlie Anderson, father and mother-in-law David and Marilyn Blair, brother-in-law Mark Blair, Aunt Barb Boysen, Uncle Richard Anderson and many other aunts and uncles.

Brad is survived by his children, Chad (Stefanie) Anderson, Edina, MN; Joshua (Stacey) Anderson, Plymouth, MN; Whitney Anderson, St. Louis Park, MN; Mother, Joyce Elaine Anderson, Austin, MN; Siblings, Bob (Karen) Anderson of Austin, MN; Bill (Tina Husemoller) Anderson of Holly Springs, NC; Bethy (Larry Qualey) Anderson-Loecher of Austin, MN. Grandchildren, Chase, Ezra, Charlie, Isaac and Maya Anderson; Mother of his children, Elizabeth Anderson, Edina, MN; Nieces and Nephew, Danielle, Joe and Olivia Anderson all of Inver Grove Heights, MN; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 3rd at Normandale Lutheran Church in Edina, MN. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Lunch will be served at the church following the funeral.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the donor’s charity of choice.

Washburn McReavy Funeral home in Edina, MN is in charge of arrangements.