BP softball team gets a split in Mankato

The Blooming Prairie softball team lost to Belle Plaine 12-5 and it beat Maple River 15-4 in Mankato Saturday.

Bobbie Bruns had a homer and five RBIs in the win for BP (6-3 overall) over Maple River.

BLP 12, BP 5

BP pitching: Haven Carlson (L) 6 IP, 6 H, 11 BB, 12 R, 11 ER, 4 K

BP hitting: Macy Lembke, 1-for-4, R; Rachel Winzenburg, 2-for-4, R; Bobbie Bruns, 0-for-3, BB; Lauren Schammel, 1-for-4, RBI, R; Shawntee Snyder, 1-for-1, double, RBI, 2 BBs

MR 14, BP 5

BP pitching: Carlson (W) 6 1/3 IP, 5 H, 4 BB, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 K; Lauren Schammel (L) 2/3 IP, 2 H, 4 BB, 3 ER

BP hitting: Lembke, 3-for-5, 2 R; Winzenburg, 3-for-4, double, RBI, 2 R, BB; Bruns, 2-for-5, HR, 5 RBIs, 3 R; Schammel, 2-for-4, triple, RBI, R, BB; Snyder, 3-for-5, RBI, 2 R; Layla Lembke, 1-for-3, R; Lexi Steckelberg, 2-for-4, 4 RBIs, R; Aubrie Schneider, 3-for-4