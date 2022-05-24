BP ousted by Pine Island softball team

The No. 3 seeded Blooming Prairie softball team had its season come to an end when it lost a Section 1AA opener to No. 6 Pine Island (7-12 overall) by a score of 13-3 in five innings in BP Monday.

Shawntee Snyder hit a home run in the loss for BP (12-8 overall)

BP pitching: Haven Carlson (L) 4 IP, 9 H, 6 BB, 9 ER, 4 K; Macy Lembke, 1 IP, 4 H, 1 BB, 4 ER

BP hitting: Macy Lembke, 1-for-3, R; Bobbie Bruns, 3-for-3, RBI, R; Shawntee Snyder, 1-for-3, HR, 2 RBIs, R; L. Schammel, 1-for-1, BB; Lexi Steckleberg, 1-for-2