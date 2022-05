The No. 14 seeded Blooming Prairie baseball team had its season end with a 6-0 loss at No. 3 Sibley East in a Section 2AA opener Thursday.

BP (1-15 overall) allowed three runs in the first inning.

BP pitching: Z. Hein (L) 5 IP, 6 H, 7 BB, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 K; G. Hein, 1 IP, 2 BB, 0 R, 1 K

BP hitting: Jesse Cardenas, 1-for-2; L. Schammel, 1-for-3