BP baseball team lets a late lead slip against Triton
Published 2:02 pm Tuesday, May 3, 2022
The Blooming Prairie baseball team lost to Triton 10-9 on the road Monday.
BP led 9-8 going into the seventh, but it couldn’t hang on.
BP pitching: G. Hein 5 IP, 7 H, 5 BB, 8 R, 7 ER, 4 K; Mitch Donnelly (L) 1 IP, 2 H, 3 BB, 2 ER, 1 K
BP hitting: Jesse Cardenas, 3-for-4, double, 3 RBIs, 2 R; L. Schammel, 3-for-4, 3 RBIs; Mitch Donnelly, 2-for-3, RBI; Bo Zweiner, 1-for-4, RBI, R; M. Camery, 2-for-4, 2 R, RBI