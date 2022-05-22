Blossoms top Knights to finish the season

The Blooming Prairie softball team closed out its regular season with a 6-3 win at Kenyon-Wanamingo Friday.

Haven Carlson struck out five as she allowed just one earned run for BP.

BP pitching: Haven Carlson (W) 7 IP, 7 H, 3 BB, 3 R, 1 ER, 5 K

BP hitting: Macy Lembke, 1-for-3; Bobbie Bruns, 2-for-4, RBI, R; Shawntee Snyder, 1-for-4; Layla Lembke, 1-for-3, 2 R; L. Schammel, 1-for-3, RBI, R; L. Schammel, 1-for-4, RBI, R; Lexi Steckelberg, 1-for-4