Blossoms take down WEM

Published 8:51 pm Thursday, May 12, 2022

By Daily Herald

The Blooming Prairie softball team beat Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 6-2 on the road Thursday.

Shawntee Snyder had a double and three RBIs for BP (10-4 overall).

BP pitching: Haven Carlson (W) 7 IP, 7 H, 1 BB, 2 ER, 6 K

BP hitting: Maya Lembke, 4-for-4, RBI, 3 R; Bobbie Bruns, 3-for-4, double, triple, 2 RBIs, R; Shawntee Snyder, 2-for-4, double 3 RBIs; Layla Lembke, 1-for-4; L. Schammel, 1-for-4; Lexi Steckelberg, 3-for-3, double, R; Aubrie Schneider, 2-for-3, R

