Blossoms grab a win over Schaeffer baseball team

The Blooming Prairie baseball team took care of business when it scored its first win of the season by beating Schaefer Academy 11-2 in Rochester Monday.

BP is now 1-8 overall.

BP pitching: G. Hein (W) 5 IP, 5 H, 4 BB, 2 ER, 5 K; Jesse Cardenas, 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 K

BP hitting: C. Braaten, 1-for-5, 3 R, double; Jesse Cardenas, 1-for-4, RBI, 2 R, BB; L. Schammel, 2-for-4, 2 R, RBI, BB; Bo Zweiner, 2-for-4, R, BB; C. Bishop, 4-for-5, RBI, 2 R; Mitch Donnelly, 1-for-3, RBI, BB, R; E. Swenson, 1-for-3, RBI