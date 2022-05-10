Blooming Prairie softball team edged out by FBA
Published 7:30 pm Monday, May 9, 2022
The Awesome Blossoms lost 10-8 to Faribault Bethlehem Academy in a softball game in Faribault Monday.
Haven Carslon hit a home run for BP (8-4 overall).
BP pitching: Haven Carslon (L) 7 IP, 9 H, 6 BB, 10 R, 4 ER, 3 K
BP hitting: Maya Lembke, 1-for-4, R; Rachel Winzenburg, 0-for-2, 2 R, 2 BBs; Bobbie Bruns, 3-for-4, RBI, 2 R; Shawntee Snyder, 2-for-3, HR, 3 RBIs, R; L. Schammel, 1-for-3, R, BB; Layla Lembke, 2-for-4, RBI, double, R; L. Schammel, 1-for-4, RBI; Lexi Steckelberg, 1-for-4, RBI