Beverly L. Mees, 85

Beverly Lois Mees, 85, of Elkton, Minnesota, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022 at Cedar Court Assisted Living in Adams, Minnesota.

Beverly was born on September 1, 1936 in Grand Meadow Township, Minnesota to Benjamin and Doris (Curley) Davis. She graduated from Elkton High School in 1954 and attended Junior College for a year. On October 15, 1955, she married Elvern Mees at the Dexter Methodist Church.

Beverly was a devoted mother and farm wife. After the kids were grown, she worked at Shopko as a Pharmacy Technician from 1985 to 1995. She was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church of Elkton where she played the organ for 10 years and was a member of the Red Hat Society.

In her spare time, she loved to garden, fish, and golf. She was known for her beautiful crocheting. Elvern and Beverly spent many winters in Mission, Texas. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them. She liked to participate in all of the activities that Cedar Court Assisted Living had to offer.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Doris Davis; husband, Elvern Mees; son, Gary Mees; sisters, Jeanette Gilbert, Audrey Rolfson, and June Philip; nephew, Stanley Gilbert

Beverly is survived by her children: Patti and Marv Lloyd of Cameron, Wisconsin; Del and Tammy Mees of Dexter; Debbie and Chris Farrell of Austin; Vern and Jody Mees of Byron; 16 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; sister: Maxine Thompson; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 28th at St. John’s Lutheran Church of Elkton with the Reverend Marcia Pedersen officiating. Interment will be at Dexter Cemetery. Visitation will be at the Adams Funeral Home on Friday from 4:00 to 6:00 PM and at the church on Saturday morning for one hour before the service.