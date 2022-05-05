Bernadette “Bernie” Hathaway, 98

Bernadette “Bernie” Rose (Rickerl) Hathaway, 98, passed away in Grand Meadow, Minnesota on May 3, 2022.

Bernie was born in Story County, Iowa on August 31, 1923, to Frank Joseph Rickerl and Julia Elizabeth (Baldus) Rickerl. Bernie married Fletcher “Red” Dean Hathaway on May11, 1944 – they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary shortly before Red passed away in 1994.

Everyone who knew Bernie and Red knew that Red was the idea guy, a tireless promoter for gathering people and riding horse, boating, camping, going on sleigh rides or organizing ‘jam sessions’ to enjoy the music they both loved, and much more. Bernie loved Red dearly and was the infrastructure and organization behind all those good ideas – it would have been chaos without her, but with her steady hand it was a joy to be part of, and a joy to share with friends and family. Bernie loved the community they built together.

Bernie managed over the almost 99 years of her life to transform from farm girl to war time factory worker to wife and mother to working woman to retiree to finally living alone at the end of her life. The final chapter in her life was supported by the compassionate care of the staff of Grand Meadow Senior Living and St. Croix Hospice. At each stage of life, Bernie made the transitions with strength, grace, good humor and quiet dignity.

Bernie was the last of her generation. She was preceded in death by her seven siblings and their spouses and Red’s eight siblings and their spouses. She was also preceded in death by her oldest daughter Joann Julia Hathaway Bloom and her husband James Jacob Bloom. She is survived by her children Dean Francis Hathaway (Judy Thoennes Hathaway), Katherine Marie Hathaway Moeller (Virgil Moeller), Julie Carol Hathaway (Richard Christenson), James Holis Hathaway (Heidi Randall Hathaway) and Holly Jean Hathaway Jax (Dean Jax) as well as 60+ grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and their spouses and significant others.

Bernie would be honored to be remembered for her graciousness, her kindness, her quiet strength, her openness to loving even those who are hard to love and her roles as wife, mother, grandmother and beyond. She wrapped her arms around a lot of people in 98 years.

A memorial service for Bernie will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at St. Finbarr Catholic Church in Grand Meadow with Father Marreddy Pothireddy officiating. Burial will take place at St. Finbarr Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. at the church prior to the service.

Online condolences may be left at Hindtfuneralhomes.com