Be observant this Memorial Day weekend

The Minnesota Department of Transportation encourages all motorists traveling during the 2022 Memorial Day holiday weekend to slow down and focus on safety when driving through work zones.

“While daily traffic volumes in the Metro area are still slightly down, we anticipate Memorial Day travel statewide will be similar to pre-pandemic levels,” said Brian Kary, traffic operations director, MnDOT’s Regional Transportation Management Center. “Motorists should drive the speed limit and be prepared to slow down or stop – especially as they approach and travel through work zones.”

MnDOT advises motorists to check 511mn.org and plan their routes before they go. In addition, motorists should expect quickly changing road conditions, slower traffic, narrow lanes, lane shifts, detours and delays as they travel through work zones throughout the state.