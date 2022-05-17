Bamlet pitches another gem as Vikings blank Mabel-Canton

The Hayfield softball team put up eight runs in the fourth inning as it beat Mabel-Canton 13-0 on the road Monday.

Anna Bamlet struck out 11 and she allowed just two baserunners. Bamlet has now allowed just one hit in her last 10 innings in the circle for Hayfield (9-7 OVERALL).

Hayfield pitching: Anna Bamlet (W) 5 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 0 R, 11 K

Hayfield hitting: Josanne Tempel, 1-for-4, 2 R; Kenna Selk, 3-for-4, double, 2 RBIs, 3 R; Nora Bamlet, 1-for-4, RBI; Reese Bauman, 4-for-4, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Natalie Beaver, 0-for-3, BB; Allison Meier, 0-for-2, R, 2 BBs; Betsy Gillette, 1-for-4, R; Taylor Dick, 1-for-2