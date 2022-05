Austin senior Joey Schammel was ousted in the semifinals in No. 1 singles at the Big Nine tennis meet in Rochester Saturday.

Schammel won his first match 6-0, 6-1 over Petricka of Faribault, but he lost to eventual champ Bhagra of Mankato West. 6-0, 6-2

Schammel finished fourth after losing to Pilcher of Owatonna 6-3, 6-1 (10).