Austin’s McCormack named All-Region first team

Austin grad Jordyn McCormack was named to the 2022 National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Region VIII team this spring.

McCormack, a sophomore third baseman at UW-La Crosse, was selected all-region first team. She was also named the WIAC position player of the year, the third Eagle to receive that honor in school history and the first since 2011.

McCormack hit .415 with 36 runs scored, 13 doubles, six home runs and 32 RBIs this season. She held a slugging percentage of .669 and an on-base percentage of .445.