Austin’s Krueger advances to second day of Section 1AA meet

Published 8:24 pm Tuesday, May 31, 2022

By Daily Herald

The Austin boys golf team advanced one golfer to the second day of the Section Section 1AA golf meet in Lake City Tuesday.

Eighth grader Eli Krueger shot an 85 and he will tee off at 8:30 a.m. in Wednesday’s final round.

Team standings: 1. Lakeville North 305; 1. Albert Lea 305; 3. Northfield 306; 4. Farmington 308; 5. Rochester Mayo 317; 5. Faribault 317; 5. Rochester Century 317; 8. Lakeville South 319; 9. Rochester John Marshall 337; 10. Owatonna 348; 11. Austin 354; 12. Winona 411

Austin scoring: Eli Krueger, 85; Cale Tupy, 87; David Ide, 91; Izaac Erickson, 91; Max Bissen, 104; 6. Carter Hovelsrud, 108

