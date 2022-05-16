Austin’s Hagan and Anderson throw at NSIC Outdoor Championship

Austin grad Patrick Hagan finished up his five-year track and field career at the University of Sioux Falls with a solid performance at the NSIC Outdoor Championship in Aberdeen this past weekend.

Hagan took 14th in discus with a career best throw of 151 feet, 10 inches and he took 16th in the hammer throw with a distance of 149 feet.

Hagan finishes with the the fourth best hammer throw (166.65 feet), sixth best weight throw (186.18 feet), eighth best discus throw (152.10 feet) and eighth best javelin throw (173.95 feet) in USF history.

Austin grad Olivier Anderson also competed in the NSIC Outdoor Championship and he took fifth in discus with a throw of 51.2 meters.