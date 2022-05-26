Austin man injured in Olmsted County crash

An Austin man was injured Wednesday late evening in an Olmsted County crash.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol Report Logan Paul Bergstrom Conley, 28, was traveling eastbound when collided with an International Tow Truck driven by Devon Gunner Parkin, 20, who was assisting a stalled vehicle on the side of Highway 14 in Olmsted at just before midnight.

Conley was transported to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester with non-life threatening injuries. The report also stated that alcohol was involved.

Road conditions were also listed as wet.

Parkin was uninjured.