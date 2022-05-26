Austin man injured in Olmsted County crash
Published 9:04 am Thursday, May 26, 2022
An Austin man was injured Wednesday late evening in an Olmsted County crash.
According to a Minnesota State Patrol Report Logan Paul Bergstrom Conley, 28, was traveling eastbound when collided with an International Tow Truck driven by Devon Gunner Parkin, 20, who was assisting a stalled vehicle on the side of Highway 14 in Olmsted at just before midnight.
Conley was transported to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester with non-life threatening injuries. The report also stated that alcohol was involved.
Road conditions were also listed as wet.
Parkin was uninjured.