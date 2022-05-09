Austin Letter Carrier Food Drive canceled

The Austin letter carriers have announced the cancellation of their annual May food drive for the third consecutive year.

The drive was scheduled for Saturday, May 14, but the increase of COVID-19 cases in the county has reduced staffing in some post offices and has increased safety concerns for carriers as they would do double duty delivering the mail and collecting food while covering for any carriers not working due to illness.

There is an increasing need for food donations locally as inflation and COVID are creating growing hardships for families. With school ending soon there will be fewer options for people to provide nutritious meals for their families.

The Austin letter carriers are asking residents to consider making a monetary donation to a local food shelf to help them buy the items they need to help feed our neighbors. The Salvation Army is Austin’s local food shelf and is seeing an increase in need. They could use monetary donations of any amount and are accepting non-perishable food donations.

If you wish to make a monetary donation you can drop it off at the Salvation Army or mail your check to Salvation Army 409 First Ave NE Austin, MN 55912. If you have questions, call the Salvation Army at 1-507-437-4566.

The Austin Letter carriers hope to conduct their food drive next year. This annual event is often the largest single day food drive for our local food shelf. Your donations to the food shelf are most needed and gratefully accepted. The Salvation Army can turn every dollar you donate into multiple meals by using Channel One and local grocers to supplement the gaps in donated food items. Please consider making a donation and thank you.