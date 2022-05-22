Austin girls golfers take third, Thiravong tops individuals in Mankato
Published 12:57 pm Sunday, May 22, 2022
The Austin girls golf team took third place in the seven-team Mankato Invite Saturday.
Austin seventh grader Ailiani Thiravong took first place overall with a score of 80.
Team standings: 1. Mounds View 367; 2. St. Peter 371; 3. Austin 389; 4. New Ulm, 403; 5. Mankato West, 415; 6. Mankato East 420; 6. Faribault 463
Austin scoring: Ailiani Thiravong, 80; Izzy Sellers, 97; Sydney Lewis, 106; Mallory Brown, 106; Anita Rao, 107; Anna Kossman, 107