Austin girls golfers take third, Thiravong tops individuals in Mankato

Published 12:57 pm Sunday, May 22, 2022

By Daily Herald

The Austin girls golf team took third place in the seven-team Mankato Invite Saturday.

Austin seventh grader Ailiani Thiravong took first place overall with a score of 80.

Team standings: 1. Mounds View 367; 2. St. Peter 371; 3. Austin 389; 4. New Ulm, 403; 5. Mankato West, 415; 6. Mankato East 420; 6. Faribault 463

Austin scoring: Ailiani Thiravong, 80; Izzy Sellers, 97; Sydney Lewis, 106; Mallory Brown, 106; Anita Rao, 107; Anna Kossman, 107

