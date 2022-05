The Austin girls golf team took third place in a triangular in Rochester Monday.

The Packers shot a 423, while Rochester Mayo took first with a 381. Winona shot a 400.

Austin’s score was its lowest total in four years.

Austin scoring: Ailani Thiravong, 88; Izzy Sellers, 103; Mallory Brown, 114; Anna Kossman, 118; Anita Rao, 125