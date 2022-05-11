Austin boys tennis team clipped by Wingers

The Austin boys tennis team lost its final home match of the regular season when it fell to Red Wing 4-3 in Paulson Courts Tuesday.

Joey Schammel won to extend his record to 9-3 overall at No. 1 singles for the Packers (3-8 overall).

Singles

No. 1 Joey Schammel (A) def. Josh Kolby(RW) 6-2, 6-2

No. 2 Cole Hebrink (A) def. Aidan Hull (RW) 6-7 (3), 6-2, 10-5

No. 3 Braydon Bennyhoff (RW) def. Thomas Garry (A) 6-3

No. 4 Owen Carroll (A) def. Luke Farrar (RW) 6-1, 5-7, 6-4

Doubles

No. 1 Matt Lu,/Noah Montgomery (RW) def. Quinton Grimley/Michael Garry (A) 6-2 , 7-5

No. 2 Jacob Flemke/Eli Flattum (RW) def. Nathan Danielson/Micah Peterson (A) 7-5, 6-2

No. 3 Seth Malyon/McCoy Walter (RW) def. Marcos Castro/Laythan Stenzel (A) 6-2 , 6-1