Austin boys golfers take ninth in Lake City
Published 8:03 pm Monday, May 16, 2022
The Austin boys golf team tied for ninth place at the Lake City Invite Monday.
The Packers were led by Cale Tupy, who shot a career best score of 79.
Austin scoring: PIZM 305; 2. Rochester Century 308; Rochester JM 315; 4. Red Wing 338; 5. La Crescent 339; 6. Lake City 341; 7. Byron 343; 8. Owatonna 351; 9. Austin 357; 9. Cannon Falls 357; 11. Winona 367; 12. Kasson-Mantorville, 371
Austin scoring: Cale Tupy, 79; Carter Hovelsrud, 91; Izaac Erickson, 93; Elijah Krueger, 94; Ethan Knox, 99; David Ide, 99