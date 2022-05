The Austin baseball team lost 5-3 in New Prague Tuesday.

Blake Cumming made his varsity debut for the Packers and he allowed just two earned runs in five innings.

Austin pitching: Blake Cumming (L) 5 IP, 6 H, 4 BB, 5R, 2 ER, 3 K; Jared Lillemon, 1 IP, 0 R

Austin hitting: Dakota Retterath, 2-for-3, RBI, R; Jared Lillemon, 2-for-3, RBI; Bryce Fischer, 1-for-3