Austin adaptive bowlers finish strong at state meet

Published 5:35 pm Wednesday, May 18, 2022

By Daily Herald

From left, Austin’s Lupita Carrion, Diana Mendoza Hernandez and Ella Riley were Austin’s top finishers at the state adaptive bowling tournament. In girls singles, Carrion was runner-up, Riley was third, and Adhana Santiago Valdez and Diana Mendoza Hernandez each placed eighth. In boys’ singles, Alejandro Lemus took fourth, Alex Dube took seventh and Isaac Zerke was ninth. The doubles team of Carrion and Mendoza Hernandez took third. Photo Provided

