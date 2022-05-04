Athletics take down Hurricane softball team

The Lyle-Pacelli softball team handled Houston by a score of 14-4 in six innings in Todd Park Tuesday.

Senior Kearah Schaefer had a triple and three RBIs at the top of the order for LP (5-3 overall).

LP pitching: Avari Drennan (W) 6 IP, 2 H, 3 BB, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 K, 1 HBP

LP hitting: Kearah Schaefer, 2-for-4, triple, R, 3 RBIs, BB; Lisandra Ortiz, 0-for-5, 2 R, RBI, SB; Alana Rogne, 0-for-1, 2 R, 2 BBs, HBP, SB; Drennan, 0-for-3, R, BB; Lilly VaDeer, 1-for-2, double, R, 3 RBIs, 2 BBs, SB; Sarah Douglas, 0-for-1, 2 R, 3 BBs; McKenzie Schaefer, 0-for-3, R, BB; Hailee Schaefer, 1-for-3, 2 R, RBI, BB, SB; Bella McMahan, 0-for-1, 2 R, 3 BBs