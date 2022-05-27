Area to host Memorial Day events

Memorial Day ceremonies will be held throughout the area, paying homage to those that gave their lives for this nation.

Austin

• 7 a .m. Raise colors at post home American Legion

• 7:30 a.m. Raise colors at post home Austin VFW

• 8 a.m.: Memorial Ceremony Veterans Memorial on Main Street. Pacelli choir will be performing. Keynote speaker Tom Stiehm

• 9:15 a.m.: Oakwood Cemetery. Austin High School band will perform. Keynote speaker Rollie Hanson.

• 10:15 a.m.: Mill Pond Honors at Sea the bridge

VFW Color Guard

• 11 a.m.:Enterprise Cemetery

• 11:30 a.m.: Lansing Cemetery

•Noon: Midway Cemetery

American Legion Color Guard

• 10:45 a.m.: Calvary Cemetery

• Noon: Grand View

Adams American Legion Post 146

Schedule for the American Legion Memorial Day Program on Monday, May 30.

• 9 a.m.: Bridge south of Adams on County Road 7

• 9:45 a.m.: Woodlawn Cemetery – Taopi

• 10:30 a.m.: Marshall Cemetery – rural Adams

• 11:30 a.m.: St John’s Cemetery – rural Elkton

• Noon: Lunch at St John’s Church – Elkton

• 1 p.m.: Flag Disposal at Legion Post 146

Blooming Prairie Memorial Day

• 9:30 a.m.: Coffee and doughnuts for event participants at the Servicemen’s Club.

• 10:30 a.m.: Assemble for parade at Hog Slat/Miner’s parking lot (East side of Highway 218)

• 11 a.m.: Memorial Service at the Blooming Prairie City Cemetery (northeast corner. Speaker is Pastor Mike Walerius, BP First Lutheran Church. In the case of rain, event will be held at the Servicemen’s Club.

• Noon: Hot ham sandwich, coleslaw, chips, pickles and brownie picnic plate lunch. Veterans eat free, everyone else $7. Call the Blooming Prairie Serviceman’s club at 1-507-583-7884 to make reservations. No phone messages please.

• Following lunch: Presentation and recognition of the VFW Voice of Democracy and Patriotic Art winners and the Quilts of Valor presented to veterans.

Hayfield American Legion Memorial Day

Hayfield American Legion will be holding Memorial Day services at area cemeteries at the approximate time listed.

• 8:15 a.m.: West St. Olaf

• 8:35 a.m.: Evanger

• 9:05 a.m.: St. John’s – south of Sergeant

• 9:25 a.m.: Waltham – south of Waltham on Highway 56

• 9:45 a.m.: Greenwood – south of Brownsdale on 56

• 10:05 a.m.: St. Michael’s – Waltham

• 10:35 a.m.: Trinity – Waltham

• 11 a.m.: Fairview – Hayfield

• 11:30 a.m.: Program at Veteran’s Park in Hayfield, Main Street – at Hayfield High School if it rains.

• 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Chicken dinner served at Hayfield Legion following the program.

Grand Meadow Memorial Day

The Ceremonial Color Guard of the Harry T. Anderson American Legion Post No. 140 will provide ceremonies at the following area cemeteries:

• 8 a.m.: Immanuel Lutheran and Pleasant Valley

•8:15 a.m.: St. John’s

• 8:35 a.m.: Racine-Salem

• 8:50 a.m.: Sumner Cemetery

• 9:10 a.m.: Hamilton

• 9:25 a.m.: Frankford

• 9:40 a.m.: Bear Creek

• 10:15 a.m.: Program at Grand Meadow High School

• 11:15 a.m.: Grand Meadow

• 11:30 a.m.: St. Finbarr’s

• 11:45 a.m.: Dexter

• 12:05 p.m.: Zion Lutheran

• 12:30 p.m.: Trinity Evangelical Lutheran

• 12:45 p.m.: Hoflanda Cemetery

LeRoy Memorial Day

Memorial Day Fundraiser for History Museum Cemetery Walk, held at the First Presbyterian Church, noon. Learn about LeRoy history and listen to stories from LeRoy citizens and speakers featuring Richard Harvey, Daniel Caswell, John Sr. and Marion Grass, Marguerite Bhend and Margaret Ryan. Graves will be marked at the LeRoy Cemetery.

Noon luncheon will be served at First Presbyterian Church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will include barbecues, potato salad, chips, bars and beverages. Both events follow Memorial Day Services at 10:15 a.m. Free will donations accepted to match a $2,500 grant from Modern Woodman Insurance Company Chapter 245.

Lyle American Legion

Color guard will be at the following locations.

• 9 a.m.: Cedar City Cemetery

• 9:30 a.m.: London Cemetery

• 10 a.m.: Dear Creak Cemetery

• 10:30 a.m.: Woodbury Cemetery

• 11 a.m.: Mona

•11:30 a.m.: Six Mile Grove