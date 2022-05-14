Area road work gets underway

Motorists on westbound Interstate 90 will encounter a lane closure from Austin to Petran as concrete pavement repairs continue, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The work continues the concrete pavement repairs that began earlier this month on eastbound I-90 between Alden and Highway 13 at Albert Lea to repair damaged concrete or where joints have failed. Highway off- and on-ramps will remain open. The work is expected to last about two months.

Rumble strip installation on southeast Minnesota

Motorists will encounter minor traffic delays through May on various state highways in southeast Minnesota counties as crews install rumble strips, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Work began May 9.

Delays should be minimal through the work zone. On two-lane roads, motorists will take turns using the single open lane while being directed by flaggers. On four-lane roads, there will be lane closures. Motorists should be alert for wet paint signs and pylons identifying where new striping has been placed after the rumble strips are done.

Work is occurring on state roads in Goodhue, Winona, Houston, Fillmore and Mower counties, and is estimated to be complete by the end of May, weather permitting.

Highways scheduled for work include:

• Highway 60, Highway 56 to Highway 52 (Kenyon to Zumbrota);

• Highway 63, 0.6 miles east of Highway 52 to 0.2 miles west of Olmsted County Road 33 (75th St. north of Rochester);

• Highway 248, Winona County Road 26 to Highway 61 (Altura to Minnesota City);

• Highway 14, 0.7 miles east of Winona County Road 23 to 1.1 miles west of Highway 61 (Stockton to Winona);

• Highway 14, Winona County Road 25 to 0.2 miles west of Winona County Road 23;

• Highway 43, 0.5 miles south of Winona County Road 27 to I-90 (North of Rushford to I-90);

• Highway 16, 0.6 miles east of Houston County Road 13 to Walnut Street west of Highway 44 (Hokah);

• Highway 16, 0.2 miles north of Houston County Road 7 to 0.2 miles south of Highway 26 (Near Hokah to Highway 26);

• Highway 44, 0.2 miles north of Highway 76 to 0.9 miles south of Houston County Road 18 (Houston to Hokah);

• Highway 52, 0.2 miles north of Fillmore County Road 11 to 1.1 miles south of Fillmore County Road 5 (Fountain to Chatfield); and

• Highway 218, 0.5 miles north of Mower County Road 45 to 1.1 miles south of Highway 30 (Austin to Blooming Prairie).