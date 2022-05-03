Ardella Krebsbach, 97, returned to her heavenly home on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Adams, Minnesota.

Ardella Ida was born May 11, 1924 to Henry and Theresa (Gerber) Smith of Johnsburg. She attended St. John’s School in Johnsburg and was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church. In 1945, she married Raymond Krebsbach in Johnsburg. They lived on a farm near Meyer, Iowa where they raised their five children. Ray passed away in April 1983. Ardella remained on the farm until 1997 when she moved to Adams, Minnesota. She spent the next 25 years as a part-time employee at Corky’s Corner. While she lived in Meyer, she was a member of the Rosary Society and the church choir. After moving to Adams, she became a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Ardella loved the outdoors, family and friends. She was an avid farmer and was the happiest doing field work in both the spring and fall.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray, in 1983; her parents; her son, Vance, in 2013; her daughter-in-law, Joyce Krebsbach, in 2014; her grandson, John Hetrick; one brother and six sisters.

Ardella is survived by her children: LaVonne and Bob Hetrick of Waterloo, Iowa, Fred and Marcia Krebsbach of Chatfield, Corky and Judy Krebsbach of Adams, Jane and Mark McKinley of St. Ansgar, Iowa; 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Thursday, May 5th at Sacred Heart Oratory in Meyer, Iowa with Father Raymond Burkle officiating. There will be a Rosary at 4:00 pm on Wednesday, May 4th at the Adams Funeral Home followed by visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. There will also be visitation at church on Thursday morning one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Meyer, Iowa.

Memorials are preferred to Sacred Heart School in Adams.