APS hires new high school AD

Austin Public Schools has announced the hiring of Katie Raso Carter as the district’s new activities director.

Carter is a graduate of Austin High School, where she was a three-sport athlete competing in volleyball, basketball and golf. She was also highly involved in school clubs and activities including orchestra, choir and National Honors Society,

“I am so excited for the opportunity to move home and do the big work as the next Activities Director for Austin Public Schools,” Carter said. “With my background as an educator and leader in the specialist area of education, I know and understand the importance of extracurricular opportunities for all youth, pre K-12, and how it connects to what is learned in the classroom. Activities and athletics are learning in motion. Let’s Go Pack!”

Carter earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from the University of Wisconsin – River Falls in addition to a Master of Education in Teaching and Learning and a K-12 Principal license from Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota. She has worked in physical education in the South Washington County School district since 2001, both in the classroom and as a coordinator. She has also been a board member for multiple athletic and physical education organizations.

“Katie will be an incredible addition to our team,” said Dr. Joey Page, Austin superintendent. “We know how critical activities are to our students’ education, and Ms. Carter’s experience and her history in the Austin community will be tremendous assets as she leads, supervises, and oversees the activities program here at Austin Public Schools.”

Carter will be taking over for outgoing Activities Director Lisa Quednow, who recently took a leadership position with the Minnesota State High School League.

To learn more about Austin Public Schools, please visit http://www.austin.k12.mn.us.