Applications period now open for Burnham-Markham PEO Scholarship

Published 6:00 pm Tuesday, May 24, 2022

By Daily Herald

Applications are now being accepted for the Burnham-Markham PEO Scholarship.

Women who have completed at least their first year of college or are in graduate school may apply.

Ruth Burnham and Allene Markham were longtime members of PEO, an organization which fosters the support of education for young women.

Applications may be obtained from Ann Ott, educator at Osage High School; phone 641-257-7626; address: 333 E. Commercial St., Mitchell, IA 50461.

Deadline for applying is June 15, 2022.

