Applications open for second annual Cedar Arts Fest

OSAGE — Exhibitors are being sought for the second annual Cedar Arts Fest, which will showcase the talents of those living in the Mitchell County area from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Leeman Center in Osage, as a part of Autumn Artistry in Osage.

The event is sponsored by the Fine Arts Council of Mitchell County. The FACMC this year is partnering with the Cedar Valley Seminary, who operates the Leeman Center.

This year’s event will be “exhibitor only” and there is no charge for entry. Organizers are also urging exhibitors to consider demonstrating their craft during the show; a number of spaces will be open for demonstration but will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Pat Mackin, president of the FACMC, said holding the show at the Leeman Center was a great opportunity, since it was part of the area where Autumn Artistry was being held. It is also a chance for visitors to tour the Leeman Center if they have not had the chance before.

He added that it was a particularly good event for those who have never shown their creations before.

“We know that we have a lot of talented people in our area whose work everyone would like to see,” he added.

The FACMC is a non-profit organization dedicated to encouraging and promoting a variety of experiences in the fine arts for residents in Mitchell County.

Exhibitors must be 18 years of age, although those younger will be considered if a request is made. For more information and to apply, go to your local Chamber of Commerce, or visit the Facebook page for the Fine Arts Council of Mitchell County (Facebook.com/FineArtsofMitchellCounty). All visual artists are encouraged to apply, even if they have never exhibited before.

The deadline for application is Aug. 12.