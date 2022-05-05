APD looking into theft of catalytic converter

Published 8:31 pm Wednesday, May 4, 2022

By Daily Herald

The Austin Police Department is investigating the brazen theft of a catalytic converter in broad daylight.

According to APD, the converter was sawed off and stolen from a vehicle in the 1100 block of Second Ave. SW. The car in question was parked in the street in front of the victim’s home at around 4 p.m. on April 30. The car’s owner noticed the theft after starting the car and noticed the vehicle was very loud.

Video discovered during a canvas of the area turned up what police believe to be the suspect vehicle, a red or similarly colored four-door Mitsubishi Lancer.

This marks the fourth case of a stolen catalytic converter from the City of Austin in the past week. Anyone with information from any of these thefts is asked to contact the APD Investigations at 507-437-9400.

