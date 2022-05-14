Anita Clark joins KSMQ public television

KSMQ Public Television is adding to its employee ranks in preparation for its move to downtown Austin later this year.

Anita Clark has been hired by the PBS broadcaster as projects coordinator.

Clark is a resident of Austin where for the past decade she has been an active volunteer for the Austin Public Schools District. Prior to coming to Austin, she was an account manager at advertising agencies Martin Williams, and Bolin Marketing & Advertising, both in Minneapolis. She also resided in Washington, D.C. where she served as an account representative at Martha Stewart Omnicom Media and Bernard Hodes Advertising, Inc.

Clark grew up in Minneapolis and graduated from the University of St. Thomas. She completed post-graduate coursework at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.

KSMQ Public Television broadcasts to over 700,000 viewers in southeastern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa.