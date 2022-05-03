Alice M. Johnson

It is with great sorrow that the children of Alice Johnson announce the death of their mother, Alice. Alice was born on December 20, 1934 at Midway Hospital and passed away peacefully on April 27, 2022 at the Episcopal Church Home in the care of Our Lady of Peace Hospice. Alice was a long-time resident of Austin Mn and is survived by her three children and their spouse’s: Matthew (Andra), Dawn (Robert) and Kim (Michael) her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Sarah and Victor Olson, sister Mary Louise and former partner, Bob. The family asks that donations be made to the Episcopal Church Home or Our Lady of Peace Hospice. Alice’s Memorial Service will be held at The Coventry Chapel on the campus of The Episcopal Church Home, 1842 University Ave W, St. Paul MN 55104, on Friday, May 20 at 11 o’clock, all are welcome. The mask policy for the Church Home is still in place, so you are required to wear a mask on their property.