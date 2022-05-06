Algorithm Tattoo hosting fundraising event Saturday

If you’re looking for a way to make use of the rare sunshine we’ve had this month this Saturday, May 7, as well as do some good at the same time, then you’re going to want to head over to Algorithm Tattoo.

Algorithm will be hosting a live music benefit for Tammy Corey. The event will go from 2-7 p.m. at Algorithm, located at 201 First Avenue SW, and will feature performances from Chris Buttshaw, Whalen and the Willows, Rick McCalister, Xquisite and D.MO.

There will also be a silent auction, 50/50 raffle, local vendors and freewill donations.