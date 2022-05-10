AHS adaptive bowlers heading to state

The Austin High School adaptive bowling team will send 19 bowlers to the state tournament at Bowlero Zone in Brooklyn Park on May 13.

The five seniors returning for the in-person meet are Isaac Zerke, James Fluor, Logan Farnsworth, Damion Songkham, Adahana Santiago Valdez and Lupita Carrion, ranked third in state, returns as the defending champion in her division.

AHS will send other bowlers ranked in the top 10 this year. Isaac Zerke is ranked fourth, Alex Dube is ranked fifth. In doubles, James Fluor and Alex Dube are ranked seventh, and Ella Riley and Julia Zerke are ranked fifth.

The underclassmen competing at state will be Ella Riley, Peyton Wyse, Alejandro Lemus, Andy Santiago Valdez, Josef Darrah, Aiden Sweet, Mckenzie Klapperich, Natalie Alvarez Babastro, Diana Mendoza Hernandez Mia Burrows, and Gerardo Hernandez Trinidad. Each division will have 64 bowlers in singles and 64 in doubles.