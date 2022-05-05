Workforce Development announces Best Places to Work

Workforce Development has released its list of Best Places to Work for 2022.

Fifteen companies representing 11 counties in southeastern Minnesota were honored.

In the Mower County Area, IBI Data of Brownsdale was named to the Small Employer (Under 50 employees) category while Austin Utilities and CliftonLarsonAllen, LLP were honored in Mid-Sized Employer (50-150 employees)

The “Best Places to Work” awards program was a commissioned study by Workforce Development, Inc. The purpose of the program was to recognize some of the best employers in our local area and provide vital information to companies about the practices they use to attract and retain employees.

Each company participating was required to complete a 40-question survey that allowed their employment practices to be analyzed by the consulting firm of Personnel Dynamics Consulting of Florida. Every company participating in the survey will receive a detailed 25-page report detailing the information on their company and the results of the survey. Those companies who are being recognized receive a special award at the Best Places to Work Awards Banquet.

The data was measured on such parameters as: turnover, rate of growth, promotion rates, employee evaluations and feedback, percentage of employee injured, diversity of management, benefits offered, training expenditures, paid days off and increase in pay. The Workforce Development, Inc. and sponsors joined forces to bring “Best Places to Work” program to Southeast Minnesota.

A virtual celebration was held Thursday, April 28 and a recording will soon be available here.

Small Employer

(Under 50 Employees)

Albert Lea Seed House

Arcadian Bank

IBI Data

Southeast Service Cooperative

Rushford State Bank

Mid-Size Employer

(50-150 employees)

Austin Utilities

CliftonLarsonAllen, LLP

Crown Cork and Seal

Custom Alarm

Peoples Energy Cooperative

Large Employer

(Over 150 employees)