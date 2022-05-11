11th annual Foodie Throwdown fundraiser set for May 21

Enjoy a flavorful night of food and kick off the summer, while supporting a local history museum, at the 11th annual Foodie Throwdown at the Hormel Historic Home.

This year’s theme is Backyard BBQ and will feature six chef teams serving samples of main dishes and desserts.

“I’m so excited for this annual fundraiser, food is my passion and the Hormel Historic Home has become my mission; so the two go hand in hand with this event,” Hormel Historic Home Executive Director Cindy Meany.

The majority of the event is planned for outdoors in the Peace Garden, but will move indoors depending on weather.

Attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite Backyard BBQ attire.

A silent auction during the event is planned to raise additional funding for the HHH as they continue to make their way through the pandemic. Out of caution for the rising COVID-19 cases, the Hormel Historic Home has decided to reduce the number of tickets available, in order to reduce the total number of attendees.

Tickets are available on the Hormel Historic Home’s website www.hormelhistorichome.org or by calling the Hormel Historic Home’s office at 507-433-4243. Tickets include a main dish and dessert sample from each of our six chef teams; then each attendee will vote for their favorite of each.

Attendees will also hear music by Larry Erickson and be entertained by Emcee Comedian Michelle Lilly. Beverages will be available to purchase from a full cash bar.

Date: May 21, 2022

Event: Foodie Throwdown: Backyard BBQ

Time: Peace Garden gates open at 6:00pm

Location: Hormel Historic Home, 208 4th Ave. NW, Austin, MN 55912

Tickets: https://www.hormelhistorichome.org/calendartickets.html

For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/706484450628356