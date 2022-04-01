Youth pool players rack up some big wins

Published 5:01 pm Friday, April 1, 2022

By Daily Herald

In no specific order: Jace Swank, Gavin Widemann, Emi Wilson, Jayden Van and Jack Thoreson have all stepped their game up with the Austin Youth Pool League. Photo Provided

A few area local pool players have been able to improve their game with the Austin Youth Pool League this year.

Jace Swank, a nine-year old, Gavin Wiedemann, 11, Emi Wilson, 11, Jayden Van, 14, Jack Thoreson, 14,  and Lance Boley, a 16-year old from Albert Lea are all members of the league, which competes at the Bakery Lounge.

Last weekend, Swank, Wiedemann and Wilson took second in the three-player tournament. Swank took second in singles for boys and Wilson took second in singles for girls.

The team took third in an Owatonna tournament in the 7-11 year-old division.The D&R Youth year-end tournament will be held in Owatonna on April 10 and that is a singles tournament.   

