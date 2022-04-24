Wings move within one win from eliminating Bruins

The Austin Bruins had their backs pushed against the wall after losing game two of the NAHL Central Division playoffs to Aberdeen by a score of 3-2 in Riverside Arena Saturday.

Austin now trails the best of five games series 2-0 and it must win the final three games to keep its season alive.

Aberdeen took the lead for good when Owen DuBois scored a shorthanded goal to make it 3-2 in the third period.

Klayton Knapp had 20 saves for the Bruins.

SCORING SUMMARY

Aberdeen 1 2 0 – 3

Austin 0 2 0 – 2

First period

(AB) Landry Schmuck (power play) 12:12

Second period

(A) Jens Richards (John Larkin, Sutter Muzzatti) (power play) 4:56

(AB) Ronan Walsh (Cade Neilson) 9:49

(A) Carson Riddle (Anthony Menghini, Nick Catalano) (power play) 11:22

(AB) Owen DuBois (Will Gilson) (short handed) 17:27

Third period

No scoring

Shots: Austin – 35; Aberdeen – 23

Power plays: Austin – 2-for-5; Aberdeen 1-for-5