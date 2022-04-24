Wings move within one win from eliminating Bruins
Published 4:56 pm Sunday, April 24, 2022
The Austin Bruins had their backs pushed against the wall after losing game two of the NAHL Central Division playoffs to Aberdeen by a score of 3-2 in Riverside Arena Saturday.
Austin now trails the best of five games series 2-0 and it must win the final three games to keep its season alive.
Aberdeen took the lead for good when Owen DuBois scored a shorthanded goal to make it 3-2 in the third period.
Klayton Knapp had 20 saves for the Bruins.
SCORING SUMMARY
Aberdeen 1 2 0 – 3
Austin 0 2 0 – 2
First period
(AB) Landry Schmuck (power play) 12:12
Second period
(A) Jens Richards (John Larkin, Sutter Muzzatti) (power play) 4:56
(AB) Ronan Walsh (Cade Neilson) 9:49
(A) Carson Riddle (Anthony Menghini, Nick Catalano) (power play) 11:22
(AB) Owen DuBois (Will Gilson) (short handed) 17:27
Third period
No scoring
Shots: Austin – 35; Aberdeen – 23
Power plays: Austin – 2-for-5; Aberdeen 1-for-5