Wings eliminate Bruins with a sweep

The Aberdeen Wings finished off their first round sweep of the Austin Bruins when they beat Austin 6-3 in game three of the NAHL Central Division semifinals in Aberdeen Friday night.

The Wings came out charging as they scored three goals in the first 16 minutes.

The game was delayed for a power outage for about an hour in the second period with the Bruins trailing 4-1.

Klayton Knapp allowed three goals on 10 shots in the first period and Ethan Robertson stopped 20 of 22 shots in relief for Austin.

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 1 0 2 – 3

Aberdeen 3 1 2 – 6

First period

(AB) Anthony Galante (Mason Kelly) 6:01

(AB) Jacob Bosse (Cade Neilson) 13:30

(AB) Ronan Walsh (Bauer Barry) 15:56

(A) Nick Catalano (Carson Riddle, Walter Zacher) 19:14

Second period

(AB) Neilson (Kyle Gaffney) (power play) 2:58

Third period

(AB) Patrick O’Connell (Mason Kelly) 11:41

(A) Alex Trombley (Catalano, Anthony Meghini) 17:26

(A) Jack Malinski (Carson Riddle, Menghini) (power play) 17:26

(AB) Galante (Jacob Bosse, Kyle Gaffney) (empty net) 18:41

Shots: Austin – 20; Aberdeen – 23

Power plays: Austin – 2-for-5; Aberdeen – 1-for-5