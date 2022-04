Wingers take two from Packer softball team

The Austin softball team opened its season with a pair of losses by scores of 13-0 and 6-3 in Red Wing Monday.

Abby VanPelt allowed four earned runs, while striking out seven in the nightcap for the Packers (0-2 overall).

RW 13, Austin 0

Austin pitching: Ava Denzer, 3 2/3 IP, 8 H, 5 BB, 13 R, 10 ER

Austin hitting: Ava Denzer, 0-for-1, BB; Alia Retterath, BB; M. Kirby, BB; Avery Wempner, 1-for-2

RW 6, Austin 3

Austin pitching: Abby VanPelt (L) 6 IP, 7 H, 1 BB, 6 R, 4 ER, 7 K

Austin hitting: Abby VanPelt, 1-for-3, BB; Wempner, 1-for-4, R; Peyton Squier, 1-for-1; Herrick, 1-for-3, R; Denzer, 1-for-3, R; Retterath, 2-for-3, RBI; Kirby, 0-for-2, RBI