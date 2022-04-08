Westminster Easter event returns with changes

After two years of either having no event or an altered event, Westminster Presbyterian Church is back to celebrating its full family extravaganza.

Or should we say, Eggs-traordinary?

That’s what the church is calling its annual Easter event. The Eggs-traordinary Easter Adventure will take place from 9-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 16 at the church.

This year’s event will have some new looks, particularly in how it will take place.

In the past, it followed a linear schedule of Easter message for the kids, games, Jim Jayes magic show and finally the Easter egg hunt.

This year there will be no set schedule.

“In the past, there was a certain amount of time for games, the Easter egg hunt … with COVID precautions we thought people maybe don’t want to be in a group at once,” said Rev. Brittany Wundermachen. “Games are going to be going on at the same time as the Easter egg hunt and the same time as the show. You can mix and choose. It offers more opportunities for people to do more things.”

Aside from schedule, many of the accoutrements will remain the same, but will have more of a carnival feel to it including crafts and a popcorn machine.

“We’re really excited for it,” Wundermachen said. “It’s a bit different than we’ve done in the past. Let’s try something out.”

Wundermachen said the upcoming event has turned into something the congregation has really been looking forward to, with several people jumping in to help prepare. This included the filling of over 1,700 eggs for the Easter egg hunt, which will be operated in smaller groups to ensure kiddos will all get their allotted collection of eggs.

There will also be a raffle throughout the morning with three prizes available.

While the event is guaranteed to be a good time for families, it’s also a prime way to get the Easter message across to children.

“Just to share that message with them and engage them with it,” Wundermachen said, highlighting that children are taught the meaning of Easter through the games and crafts themselves.